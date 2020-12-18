Trump: Dems would never put up with an election stolen by GOP

Friday, 18 December 2020_US President Donald Trump has taunted his fellow Republicans, saying “Democrats would never put up with” a stolen election, suggesting that the 2020 US presidential election was rigged.

“Democrats would never put up with a Presidential Election stolen by the Republicans!” Trump tweeted on Thursday.

Democrats would never put up with a Presidential Election stolen by the Republicans! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 17, 2020

Trump has refused to concede defeat although some members of his Republican Party have acknowledged Democrat candidate Joe Biden’s victory in the disputed November 3 election.

US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, on Tuesday congratulated Biden and Kamala Harris on their election victories.

Speaking on the Senate floor, McConnell acknowledged the Democrats won the White House after the Electoral College affirmed Biden's victory over Trump on Monday.

Biden won the election with 306 electoral votes, exceeding the 270 required to cement his presidential win over Trump.

Biden has been in touch with top GOP figures including, McConnell and Utah Republican Senator Mitt Romney.

“Senator Romney congratulated President-elect Biden on his win and expressed admiration for his willingness to endure the rigors of a presidential campaign and serve in the nation’s highest office. ...The Senator wished him well,” a spokesperson for Romney said.

Biden is set to take the oath of office as president at a public ceremony scheduled for Wednesday, January 20, 2021, on the West Front of the United States Capitol Building in Washington, DC.

Meanwhile, Trump has vowed not to change his mind about “tremendous cheating” in the presidential election.