Publish Date: 19:13 - 19 December 2020
Iranian Parliamentary advisor: EU Parliament's anti-Iran res sycophancy for Biden

Saturday, 19 December 2020 (YJC)_ Hossein Amir Abdullahian wrote on his twitter “Hostile @Europarl_EN Res is sycophancy for Biden&violation of Iranians' rights.”

“Killers of kids w/special diseases via sanctions&hosting terrorist MEK are ineligible to speak abt HR, ask release of dual-national spies&murderer of Iranian scientist”, he said and added, “Europe thinks abt its interests.” He continued.

