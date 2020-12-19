Iranian Parliamentary advisor: EU Parliament's anti-Iran res sycophancy for Biden

Saturday, 19 December 2020 (YJC)_ Hossein Amir Abdullahian wrote on his twitter “Hostile @Europarl_EN Res is sycophancy for Biden&violation of Iranians' rights.”

On late Friday Special Assistant to the Iranian Parliament’s Speaker and Director General of International Affairs of the Parliament Hossein Amir Abdullahian, wrote on his twitter account, “Hostile @Europarl_EN Res is sycophancy for Biden&violation of Iranians' rights.”

“Killers of kids w/special diseases via sanctions&hosting terrorist MEK are ineligible to speak abt HR, ask release of dual-national spies&murderer of Iranian scientist”, he said and added, “Europe thinks abt its interests.” He continued.