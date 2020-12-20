EU complicit in Saudi-UAE genocide in Yemen: Parliament member

Sunday, 20 December 2020_A member of the European Parliament has censured Europe’s double standards on human rights, saying the EU is complicit in crimes and atrocities perpetrated by the Saudi-led coalition against Yemen.

Mick Wallace, an independent Irish member of the European parliament, made the remarks in a tweet as he took to task the EU for its selective approach to human rights violations and for failing to fulfill its duty to address the humanitarian crisis in war-torn Yemen.

“EU gives prizes to opposition in Belarus because it borders Russia,” Wallace wrote in his tweet. “We love human rights when we can kick China and Iran but can't get debate in Parliament on Yemen because we're complicit in Saudi-UAE Genocide that's killed hundreds of thousands, and millions starving.”

EU gives prizes to opposition in #Belarus because it borders #Russia - we love #HumanRights when we can kick #China + #Iran - but can't get debate in Parliament on #Yemen because we're complicit in #Saudi #UAE Genocide that's killed hundreds of thousands, and millions starving... pic.twitter.com/Ow2xYBMiO2 — Mick Wallace (@wallacemick) December 19, 2020

The US and European countries are major suppliers of weapons in the Saudi-led aggression against Yemen.

