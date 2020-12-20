Khatibzadeh: Iran seeking to register Yalda Night on UNESCO's list

Sunday, 20 December 2020 (YJC)_Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman said Iran is seeking to register Yalda Night on UNESCO's list.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh announced on Saturday that Iran is seeking to register Yalda Night on UNESCO's list.

“Iran is seeking to register the ancient festivity of “Yalda Night” on UNESCO's list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity,” said Khatibzadeh.

He made the remarks in a Webinar entitled “Yalda; Regional Solidarity”

He moreover noted that “Iran will apply to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) next year to register Yalda Night in its list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.”

“Yalda has played a big part in convergence and peace among the people of the region,” he said.

Khatibzadeh also said “Shab-e Yalda” or “Shab-e Chelleh” has been the night of the victory of light over darkness and a symbol of equality among Iranians.”

'Shab-e Yalda' or 'Shab-e Chelleh' (Yalda Night) is the time when family members get together to celebrate the winter solstice. At the ceremony, people eat various kinds of foods, ranging from watermelon and pomegranate to nuts and sweets.

After thousands of years, Iranians still have kept the tradition of gathering at the elders’ homes, particularly their parents, in order to celebrate any happy gatherings, including the Yalda feast.