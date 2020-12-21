Young Journalists Club | Latest news of Iran and world

US president-elect not to discuss his son with AG candidates: Psaki

Monday, 21 December 2020 _US President-elect Joe Biden will not discuss allegations about his son, Hunter, with candidates for the attorney general position, an aide says.

US president-elect not to discuss his son with AG candidates: PsakiBiden spokeswoman Jen Psaki told Fox News on Sunday that he is looking for an AG at “the highest level of integrity.”

“And that person, whomever it is, will be overseeing whatever investigations are happening at the Department of Justice,” she said.

The Trump administration has been targeting Biden’s son from the beginning of the 2020 presidential campaign.

“He will not be discussing it with anyone he is considering for the role and he will not be discussing it with a future attorney general," Psaki said. “It will be up to the purview of a future attorney general in his administration to determine how to handle any investigation.”

