US Muslim lawmaker vows not to take coronavirus vaccine before those ‘who need it most’

Tuesday, 22 December 2020_Muslim American lawmaker Ilhan Omar says she will not take the vaccine for the coronavirus unless those “who need it most,” take it first.
The Minnesota Democrat also criticized her colleagues for putting themselves ahead of frontline the essential workers, Fox News reported Monday.
"We are not more important [than] frontline workers, teachers, etc. who are making sacrifices [every day]," Omar said. "Which is why I won’t take it. People who need it most, should get it."
Omar’s fellow Squad member Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, meanwhile, went ahead and took the shot like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell.
If you have any questions or unease about the COVID vaccine, I got you! I’d *never* ask you to do something I wasn’t willing to do myself. Yday per national security policy (PPD40), Congress began getting vaccinated,” AOC tweeted. “I took the jab & am here to answer your questions. Ask away!”
There were also those who argued that the country’s leaders should get vaccinated to assure people that the vaccine is safe.