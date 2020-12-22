US Muslim lawmaker vows not to take coronavirus vaccine before those ‘who need it most’

Omar’s fellow Squad member Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, meanwhile, went ahead and took the shot like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell.

If you have any questions or unease about the COVID vaccine, I got you! I’d *never* ask you to do something I wasn’t willing to do myself. Yday per national security policy (PPD40), Congress began getting vaccinated,” AOC tweeted. “I took the jab & am here to answer your questions. Ask away!”

There were also those who argued that the country’s leaders should get vaccinated to assure people that the vaccine is safe.