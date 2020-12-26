Young Journalists Club | Latest news of Iran and world

Publish Date: 23:19 - 26 December 2020
Biden warns of 'devastating consequences' of Trump block on pandemic relief

Saturday, 26 December 2020 (YJC)_ US President-elect warned of "devastating consequences" of Trump block on pandemic relief.

Biden warns of 'devastating consequences' of Trump block on pandemic reliefUS President-elect Joe Biden warned on Saturday (Dec 26) of "devastating consequences" if President Donald Trump continues to delay signing a COVID-19 economic relief bill passed by Congress.

Biden spoke out as millions of Americans saw their jobless benefits expire after Trump threw a long-awaited pandemic aid package into doubt - demanding lawmakers more than triple the US$600 direct payments to US taxpayers.

"This abdication of responsibility has devastating consequences. Today, about 10 million Americans will lose unemployment insurance benefits," Biden said in a statement.

The stimulus measure is wrapped up with a US$1.4 trillion funding bill, without which the government will be forced to shut down at midnight Monday.

"In just a few days, government funding will expire, putting vital services and paychecks for military personnel at risk," Biden added.

"In less than a week, a moratorium on evictions expires, putting millions at risk of being forced from their homes over the holidays."

Source: Hill

