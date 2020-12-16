Pompeo to quarantine after contact with COVID-positive person

Wednesday, 16 December 2020 (YJC)_ U.S. Secretary of State will go to quarantine after contact with COVID-positive person.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has come into contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus and will be quarantining although he has tested negative, the U.S. State Department said on Wednesday.

“Secretary Pompeo has been identified as having come into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID. For reasons of privacy we can’t identify that individual,” a spokesperson for the State Department said.

“The secretary has been tested and is negative. In accordance with CDC guidelines, he will be in quarantine. He is being closely monitored by the department’s medical team.”

It was not immediately clear under what circumstances Pompeo came into contact with the infected individual, but the Washington Post reported on Tuesday that he canceled a speech he was due to give at an indoor holiday party the State Department has organized.

Source: Reuters