Iran rolls out 5G technology for transport use

Monday, 21 December 2020_While around 50 countries have already launched the fifth-generation broadband service, Iran is also jumping on the wagon to roll out the high speed internet network.

Iran's Science and Technology Vice-Presidency says 5G coverage will for now be available in the country's Kish Island and will soon reach other regions.

Iran successfully tested 5G in July when users reported a 1.5 gigabit per second of download speed on their mobile phones.

However, Iran's ST Vice Presidency says 5G for now will not be offered for household applications and will initially be limited to industrial uses, such as smart transportation.

The deployment of 5G technology is expected to boost Iran’s infrastructure for accommodating sensitive online services through the domestic servers.

Experts say this would significantly increase the cloud computing capacity in the country.

Some 70 million Iranian SIM card owners currently use the third and fourth generation of mobile internet. They still have to wait to see the 5G icon appearing on the top corner of their smartphones, but Iran's ICT officials promised to make the 5G internet available for widespread personal use by the end of 2022.