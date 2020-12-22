Young Journalists Club | Latest news of Iran and world

South Korea scrambles jets as Chinese, Russian aircraft enter air defense zone

Tuesday, 22 December 2020 (YJC)_ South Korea had scrambled fighter jets in response to an intrusion.

South Korea scrambles jets as Chinese, Russian aircraft enter air defense zoneSouth Korea said on Tuesday it had scrambled fighter jets in response to an intrusion into South Korea’s air defence identification zone by 19 Russian and Chinese military aircraft.

Four Chinese warplanes entered the Korea Air Defence Identification Zone (KADIZ) followed by 15 Russian aircraft, according to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

The South Korean military dispatched air force fighters to take tactical measures.

The South Korean military said in a statement the Chinese military had informed South Korea that its planes were carrying out routine training before the Chinese aircraft entered the KADIZ.

“This incident seems to be a joint military drill between China and Russia but it requires a further analysis,” the JCS said in a statement.

In July last year, South Korean warplanes fired hundreds of warning shots toward Russian military aircraft on a joint air patrol with China, when they entered South Korean airspace.

South Korea and Japan, which both scrambled jets to intercept the patrol at the time, accused Russia and China of violating their airspace. Russia and China denied it.

Source: Reuters

 

