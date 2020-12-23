Iran capable of confronting enemy's assassination tech: Defense chief

Wednesday, 23 December 2020_Iran’s defense chief says the Islamic Republic is capable of overcoming the technological methods deployed by the enemy to carry out targeted killings inside the country.

“We are capable of confronting the technologies that are used by the enemy to carry out assassinations,” Brigadier General Amir Hatami said on Tuesday.

However, the enemy will always have some room to maneuverer since it is the one choosing the method, time and place of the atrocities, the minister noted.

The adversaries tend to use their methods on a one-off basis and turn to different means for their next move, he added.

Hatami, meanwhile, cited the assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, a senior Iranian nuclear physicist, near Tehran on November 27, in which the Israeli regime that has targeted many Iranian nuclear scientists in the past, is the prime suspect.