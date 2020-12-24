Trump accuses Iran of being behind rocket attacks in Iraq

Thursday, 24 December 2020_US President Donald Trump has accused Iran of being behind the recent rocket attack on the highly fortified Green Zone and the US Embassy in Baghdad.

“Our embassy in Baghdad got hit Sunday by several rockets. Three rockets failed to launch. Guess where they were from: IRAN. Now we hear chatter of additional attacks against Americans in Iraq...,” Trump claimed in a tweet on Wednesday night.

Our embassy in Baghdad got hit Sunday by several rockets. Three rockets failed to launch. Guess where they were from: IRAN. Now we hear chatter of additional attacks against Americans in Iraq... pic.twitter.com/0OCL6IFp5M — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2020

Trump’s anti-Iran tweet comes after a similar tweet by the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, in which he pinned the blame on the Iran.

Pompeo also claimed that the attack had wounded an unspecified number of Iraqi civilians and that such "destabilizing actions" must cease.

Meanwhile, Iran Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh dismissed Pompeo’s “irresponsible” remarks, saying the accusations are meant to stoke tensions and that Washington’s military presence is the “source of instability” in the region.

“We strongly refute [US] Secretary [of State Mike] Pompeo's irresponsible anti-Iran accusations, which blatantly aim to create tension,” Khatibzadeh said in a Monday tweet, adding, “Iran rejects any attack on diplomatic missions.”

Late on Sunday, the Iraqi officials announced that at least three Katyusha rockets had landed within Baghdad’s Green Zone.

The rockets landed close to the US diplomatic mission, causing sirens blaring within the compound without any casualties apart from some material damage.