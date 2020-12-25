Trump went golfing despite saying he'd work 'tirelessly' for Americans

Friday, 25 December 2020_US President Donald Trump has said he would be working “tirelessly” for Americans at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida over Christmas, but instead he went golfing.

As he traveled to his holiday resort on Wednesday, the White House announced that the Republican president would work "tirelessly" for Americans.

"As the Holiday season approaches, President Trump will continue to work tirelessly for the American People. His schedule includes many meetings and calls," the White House said as it released Trump's daily schedule.

On Thursday morning, however, he went to his golf club in West Palm Beach, marking his 317th day visiting a golf course as president.

Pres. Trump's motorcade arrives this morning at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida. https://t.co/iOCzwiO7VX pic.twitter.com/sUchmaluu4 — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) December 24, 2020

Although Trump, during his 2016 campaign, said that he would "rarely leave the White House," he has spent nearly a year on the golf course as the president.

The outgoing president had a busy Christmas doing a range of things that raised eyebrows from bringing the COVID-19 aid bill into question to pardoning war criminals and dubious friends, and to vetoing the annual defense bill.