New report reveals extent of Yemen damage after 2,100 days of Saudi-led war

Friday, 25 December 2020_After 2,100 days of aggression and siege imposed on Yemenis, a human right center has revealed new statistics on the destruction of infrastructure and the number of victims of the Saudi war on the nation.

According to the center, the Saudi Arabia's deliberate targeting of Yemen left more than half a million homes in ruin and displaced millions of Yemenis.

Meanwhile thousands of factories and economic establishments were destroyed hampering daily lives of millions of Yemenis.

Since the beginning of war, educational facilities have not been spared either, as the Saudi-led coalition targeted 1,099 schools and educational centers, causing the deprivation of more than 2.4 million children of education.

As for media facilities, 47 facilities have been targeted, in clear violation of international human rights law.

Observers say the massive number of casualties and damage reveal the extent of the plight caused by the Saudi coalition for Yemen in light of the continued neglect of the international community.