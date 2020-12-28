Spain starts vaccination drive as it battles to contain mutant coronavirus

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, Spain has lost nearly 50,000 people. Health authorities struggle to contain the spread of a new highly infectious variant of the virus.

Officials in Catalonia urged residents not to lower their guard during the Christmas and New Year holidays.

Spain is looking to immunize some 2.29 million people in the next three months.

Health experts say it will take at least one year to immunize 70% of the population here, and many more years and a lot of political goodwill and solidarity before this life-saving vaccine reaches everyone who needs it, everywhere.