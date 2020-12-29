Iran in second trial phase for bionational COVID-19 vaccine: Geneticist

Tuesday, 29 December 2020 _A geneticist in charge of the Pasteur Institute of Iran says a binational project to develop a vaccine for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, has entered its second trial phase.

Alireza Biglari said on Monday that the Pasteur Institute has been closely monitoring the trial being carried out in the partner country whose name has yet to be identified by Iranian authorities.

“The third clinical trial phase, which is the least risky phase, will be carried out in Iran as soon as we see the results of the second phase and are assured of the safety and efficacy of the vaccine,” said Biglari.

The announcement came hours after Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that a jointly-developed COVID-19 vaccine would boost Iran’s efforts to ensure it would have abundant supplies of the vaccines as the country battles the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Rouhani said, however, that his government would continue to support domestic initiatives to manufacture a vaccine, adding that foreign supplies would also be needed to launch a robust vaccination program in Iran.