US government appeals judge's order blocking TikTok restrictions

Tuesday, 29 December 2020 _The US government on Monday appealed a federal judge’s order that blocked the Commerce Department from imposing restrictions on Chinese-owned short video-sharing app TikTok that would have effectively barred its use in the United States.

President Donald Trump’s administration has cited national security concerns in its targeting of TikTok, arguing that the personal data of US users could be obtained by China’s government. TikTok, which has over 100 million users in the United States, denies the allegation.

In a December 7 ruling, US District Court Judge Carl Nichols in Washington issued an order that prevented the Commerce Department from barring data hosting within the United States for TikTok, content delivery services and other technical transactions that Bytedance said would have prevented TikTok’s US use.

The Justice Department said it was appealing Nichols’ order to the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia.

A separate US appeals court is set to hear an appeal in February of an October ruling by US District Judge Wendy Beetlestone in Pennsylvania, who blocked the same restrictions that had been set to take effect on November 12.