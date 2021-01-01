Raeisi: Gen. Soleimani’s traits must be explained to the present and future generations

Friday, 1 January 2021 (YJC) _ Iranian Judiciary Chief said Martyr Lt. Gen. Soleimani characteristics must be explained to the present and future generations.

In his remarks at the 1st anniversary of martyrdom of former IRGC Quds Force Commander Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani at Tehran University Campus on Friday, Iranian Judiciary Chief Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi said it is an obligatory act to explain various aspects of Martyr Lt. Gen. Soleimani to the present and future generations.

“According to the sublime recommendation of Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Martyr Gen. Soleimani’s School should be clarified in the best form possible,” Raeisi highlighted.

“Martyr Gen. Soleimani’s School follows the School of founder of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini (Ra) and Ashura,” he said.

“Dimensions of this Schools should be explained for the present and future generation.” Raeisi emphasized.

Former Iran’s IRGC Quds Force Commander Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani and Second-in-Command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (MU) Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were assassinated at Baghdad International Airport on Jan. 3 by the US terrorist forces at the behest of US President Trump.