IRGC Cmdr: Iran fully prepared to confront any US move in region

Friday, 1 January 2021 (YJC) _ Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps said the country is fully prepared to confront any US move in region.

In his remarks at the 1st anniversary of martyrdom of former IRGC Quds Force Commander Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani at Tehran University Campus on Friday, Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Major general Hossein Salami said that the country is fully prepared to confront any US move in region.

“Armed Forces of the country is fully prepared to give a crushing response to any US anti-Iran move in the region,” he said.

He then continued to say “When we find ourselves in the battlefield, we are victorious.”

He then responded to the question on the continuation of path of “Hard Revenge” and added “We assure people of the country that we will take revenge the perpetrators of assassination of Martyr Lt. Gen. Soleimani and his comrades very severely.”

“The path of hard revenge is the path of collapse of Zionist regime and the United States in the region,” Salami said.

He, moreover, said “Great dignity of Muslims must be preserved and this hard revenge must be taken as a way and a path.”

Former Iran’s IRGC Quds Force Commander Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani and Second-in-Command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (MU) Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were assassinated at Baghdad International Airport on Jan. 3 by the US terrorist forces at the behest of US President Trump.