US: Portland Police declare riot/ claiming protesters hurled ‘firebombs’ during NYE unrest

Friday, 1 January 2021 (YJC)

The Portland Police Bureau cleared the streets on New Year’s Eve after the Oregon city was once again targeted by violent demonstrators who vandalized buildings and reportedly attacked officers.

An activist group in the city announced that they intended to demonstrate on Thursday night “in solidarity” with the Black Lives Matter movement, but it appears that things quickly got out of hand.

After assembling in downtown Portland around 9pm, the protesters marched through the streets, stopping to break the window of a Starbucks coffee shop. They also vandalized several other buildings, including a police station, local media reported.

Multiple fires were lit in the downtown area, according to reports.