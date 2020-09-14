Donald Trump again blames deadly blazes on 'forest management'

Monday, 14 September 2020 (YJC)_ The US president made the comments about the West Coast fires, which have killed at least 31 people, during a rally in Nevada.

Donald Trump has blamed wildfires - which have killed at least 31 people across the US west coast - on "forest management".

The president made the comments during an election rally in Nevada ahead of a visit to California on Monday, where 22 people have died since the fires broke out in mid-August.

Speaking to supporters in Minden - many of whom were not wearing face masks, or practising social distancing - he said: "Tonight our hearts are with all of the communities in the west battling devastating wildfires

"I'm going to be going to California. Spoke to the folks in Oregon, Washington. They never had anything like this.

"But you know, it is about forest management.

"Please remember the words," he told a cheering crowd, adding: "Very simple. Forest management."

In November 2019, Mr Trump made similar comments when he threatened to cut federal aid to California for fighting wildfires, saying its governor had done a "terrible job of forest management" and should "get his act together".