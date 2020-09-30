Young Journalists Club | Latest news of Iran and world

News ID: 48361
World » World
Publish Date: 9:34 - 30 September 2020
Font Size
Print Send to firend
Save

Aurora and rare moonbows light up the night

Wednesday, 30 September 2020 (YJC)_ The Aurora Borealis could be seen in the skies from parts of Scotland overnight.

Also known as the Northern Lights, the displays are linked to activity on the surface of the Sun.

Aurora and rare moonbows light up the night

The aurora is caused by the interaction of solar wind - a stream of charged particles escaping the Sun - and Earth's magnetic field and atmosphere.

When weather conditions are favourable, Scotland, northern England and Northern Ireland offer some of the best places to observe the aurora, or Northern Lights as the phenomenon is often known.

Aurora and rare moonbows light up the night

 

Aurora and rare moonbows light up the night

Moonbows were also spotted overnight.

Also known as a lunar rainbow, the rare optical phenomenon is caused when the light from the moon is refracted through water droplets in the air.

Aurora and rare moonbows light up the night

Aurora and rare moonbows light up the night

Aurora and rare moonbows light up the night

Aurora and rare moonbows light up the night

Aurora and rare moonbows light up the night

Related News
lockdown through drone photography
The beauty of the fens
New Zealand is beautiful, but its night sky is just as stunning
Kim 'was so happy to see me': Trump
Tags
Aurora ، Moonbow ، scotland ، photojournalist
Your Comment
Name:
Email:
* Comment:
* captcha: