New Kuwaiti ruler says no change in Israel policy, vows support for Palestinian cause

Thursday, 01 October 2020_Kuwait’s new Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber Al Sabah says the kingdom will not alter its policies toward Palestinians and will remain committed to the Palestinian cause.

Speaking in a telephone conversation with the head of the political bureau of the Palestinian Hamas resistance movement, Ismail Haniyeh, Sheikh Nawaf stressed that he “will continue the legacy of late Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber Al Sabah and follow in his footsteps to support the Palestinian cause.”

Haniyeh, for his part, extended his condolences over Sheikh Sabah’s death, praising the unwavering positions of Kuwait and its late monarch in supporting the Palestinian cause and nation.

Last month, a number of Kuwaiti political parties roundly condemned US President Donald Trump’s claim that the Persian Gulf kingdom may soon normalize relations with Israel after the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain signed normalization agreements with the Tel Aviv regime at the White House.

The factions, in a joint statement released on September 20, called upon the Kuwaiti government to issue an official statement in rejection of Trump’s allegation.

“Kuwait will not forget the blood of the martyrs, the sufferings of mothers, children, prisoners and the wounded, and the sacrifices of generations throughout the decades of Zionist oppression and aggression against Palestine and al-Quds al-Sharif,” the statement added..