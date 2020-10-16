Trump slams Twitter, Facebook after clampdown on Hunter Biden article

The Biden campaign, however, told Politico that the Post never asked the campaign about “critical elements of this story,” saying based on a review of the former vice president’s official schedule from that time “no meeting, as alleged by The New York Post, ever took place.”

Facebook also took steps Wednesday to limit the spread of the New York Post story. The company’s policy communications manager Andy Stone tweeted, “While I will intentionally not link to the New York Post, I want be clear that this story is eligible to be fact checked by Facebook’s third-party fact checking partners. In the meantime, we are reducing its distribution on our platform.”

On Thursday, Trump accused both companies of wanting to help Biden’s campaign by enforcing policies that restrict users' ability to share the story.

“Now, Big Tech — you see what’s going on with Big Tech? — is censoring these stories to try and get Biden out of this impossible jam. He’s in a big jam,” Trump said at a rally in North Carolina.

"He and his family are crooked and they were caught, they got caught," Trump added.

“It’s going to all end up in a big lawsuit and there are things that can happen that are very severe that I’d rather not see happen, but it’s probably going to have to,” Trump said.