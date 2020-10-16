Over 4,600 New COVID-19 Cases Detected in Iran

Friday, 16 October 2020_More than 4,600 new coronavirus cases have been detected in Iran over the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry’s spokeswoman said.

Sima Sadat Lari on Thursday said the total number of people tested positive for COVID-19 infection in the country has risen to 517,835 with the detection of 4,616 new cases since Wednesday noon.

With 256 deaths from the disease over the past 24 hours, the total death toll from COVID-19 reached 29,605, she added.

More than 418,000 patients have recovered from the coronavirus infection so far or have been discharged from hospitals across Iran, the spokeswoman added.

She also noted that so far, more over 4.4 million coronavirus diagnostic tests have been carried out in Iran.

The novel coronavirus has infected more than 38 million people around the world and the death toll from the disease is about to reach 1.1 million.