Iran’s parliament lashes out at Macron over Islamophobic remarks

Monday, 26 October 2020_Iran’s parliament has vehemently condemned French President Emanuel Macron’s defense of blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) under the guise of “freedom of speech.”

The lawmakers issued a statement on Monday, saying by supporting acts of sacrilege against Islam, the French government “once again proved its evil nature.”

They said “enmity on the part of non-believers towards Islam’s illuminating messages goes back long in history,” adding those seeking to attack divine prophets would usually resort to the “threadbare method of mockery.”

On Wednesday, Macron supported a French teacher’s displaying of cartoons insulting the Prophet of Islam in his class. “France will never renounce caricatures,” Macron declared, defending the teacher for “promoting freedom.”

The teacher Samuel Paty was murdered by an 18-year-old Chechen assailant. Commenting on the attack, Macron described Islam as a religion “in crisis” worldwide, trying to suggest that the assailant had been motivated to kill the teacher by the faith rather than radicalism.

Macron insisted on his position again on Sunday by tweeting, “We will not give in, ever.”

The Iranian legislators said rather than advancing “freedom of speech,” supporting such acts of sacrilege amounted to “the biggest instance of oppression against freedom” and profanity against the sanctities of more than one billion Muslims worldwide.