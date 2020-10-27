IRGC Slammed the French president's remarks in support of insulting the Prophet of Islam

Tuesday, 26 October 2020 (YJC)_ Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps says described Islamophobia as a project that will accelerate the decline of the United States and the Zionist regime.

In a statement on Monday, Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps slammed Macron’s remarks in support of insulting the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) and described Islamophobia as a failed project that will accelerate the decline of the US and the Zionist regime.

The statement pinpointed the fact that the project of Islamophobia published in Charlie Hebdo magazine and the subsequent support of the French president shows the contradiction in the West which claims to safeguard freedom of speech.

It is written in the statement that “Islamophobia and making false claims that Islamists are trying to change the French constitution will not create a bad image for the Holy Prophet of Islam (PBUH)”

IRGC’s statement further said that the US and the Zionist regime are the main supporters of extremism in the world.