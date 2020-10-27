Young Journalists Club | Latest news of Iran and world

News ID: 48958
World » World
Publish Date: 8:29 - 27 October 2020
Font Size
Print Send to firend
Save

Merkel is considering a nationwide 'lockdown light' in Germany

Tuesday, 26 October 2020 (YJC)_ German Chancellor is planning a nationwide "lockdown light".

Merkel is considering a nationwide 'lockdown light' in GermanyGerman Chancellor, Angela Merkel, is planning a nationwide "lockdown light" which could force the closure of restaurants and public events, according to Bild newspaper.

Merkel is expected to push for the measure in a meeting with regional leaders on Wednesday where additional curbs are likely to be decided on.

Schools and some shops would remain open under the newly-considered restrictions, but they would mark a major escalation in Germany's coronavirus response.

The country reported 8,685 new coronavirus cases on Monday.

Infections have been increasing by sometimes record numbers over the past two weeks although they are lower compared to many other European countries.

Source: Euronews 

Related News
Berlin: building of the agency for disease control was attacked with Molotov cocktails
Scuffles break out in Turin as protests build up over coronavirus restrictions
Italians protest COVID-19 restrictions as Europe struggles to contain new surge
Europe’s Daily Coronavirus Cases Double in Ten Days
Spain becomes first country in western Europe to hit 1 million COVID-19 cases
Tags
angela merkel ، germany ، covid-19 ، coronaviruse
Your Comment
Name:
Email:
* Comment:
* captcha: