Twitter warns users Trump's posts 'might be misleading'

Tuesday, 27 October 2020 _US President Donald Trump has been fact-checked by Twitter, again, after posting a message about mail-in voting.

Trump posted a message on the social platform on Monday, saying there were “Big problems and discrepancies with Mail In Ballots all over the USA.”

“Must have final total on November 3rd,” he wrote.

Twitter in response, placed a label above the president’s message, saying it "might be misleading.”

It warned users that some or all of the content shared in the tweet "is disputed and might be misleading about how to participate in an election or another civic process.”

Twitter also added a fact-check below the tweet, taking users to a page entitled "Voting by mail is legal and safe, experts and data confirm."

It stopped other users from liking, retweeting, or replying to Trump’s tweet.

