Russian National Sentenced to 8 Years in US Prison Over Alleged Cyber Fraud

Tuesday, 3 November 2020 (YJC)_ US federal Judge has sentenced Russian national to eight years in prison for his alleged role in a cyber fraud scheme.

US federal Judge T.S. Ellis has sentenced Russian national Aleksandr Brovko to eight years in prison for his alleged role in a cyber fraud scheme, the Justice Department said in a press release on Monday.

"A Russian national was sentenced Oct. 30 to eight years in prison for his role in operating a sophisticated scheme to steal and traffic sensitive personal and financial information in the online criminal underground that resulted in an estimated loss of over $100 million", the release said.

The DoJ said that Brovko, who used to hold the Czech Republic's citizenship, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit banking and online fraud in February this year.

The prosecution noted that Brovko was a member of a number of private forums of Russian-speaking hackers and had been doing this for over 10 years.

"This prosecution and the sentence imposed show the department’s commitment to work with our international and state counterparts to bring cybercriminals to justice no matter where they are located", the Department of Justice said.

According to court documents, Brovko trafficked over 200,000 unauthorised access devices, consisting of either personally-identifying information or financial account details.

Source: Sputnik