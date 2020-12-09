Young Journalists Club | Latest news of Iran and world

Cyberattack hits EU medicines agency

Wednesday, 09 December 2020 (YJC) _ European Medicines Agency announced it had been attacked, prompting fears vaccine data may have been stolen.

Cyberattack hits EU medicines agencyA cyberattack has been launched against the EU's medicines regulator amid fears coronavirus vaccine data may have been stolen.

The European Medicines Agency, which is currently weighing up whether to give special approval for several coronavirus vaccines, said on Wednesday it had been the victim of a cyberattack.

'EMA has been the subject of a cyberattack. The Agency has swiftly launched a full investigation, in close cooperation with law enforcement and other relevant entities,' the Amsterdam-based European Medicines Agency said in a statement.

It was not immediately clear when or how the attack took place, who was responsible or what, if any, data was compromised.

But hacking attempts against healthcare and medical organisations have intensified during the COVID-19 pandemic as attackers ranging from state-backed spies to cyber criminals scramble to obtain the latest information about the outbreak.

