Happiness in bloom at Colombia flower competition

Tuesday, 10 November 2020 _Colombia's flower-growing fame came into full bloom on Sunday (November 08) as scores of florists put on a spectacular and colourful flower festival near the city of Medellin.

Celebrating the art of floristry, flower aficionados came to the small town of Santa Elena to show off elaborate floral arrangements or "silletas" as locally known.

The mountainous area around Medellin is famed for its flowers and families have dedicated themselves to flower production for generations.

Many of the arrangements drew inspiration from current affairs in the country and sought to cheer Colombians up as the country, and the world, continues to be battered by the coronavirus pandemic.

The annual flower parade reportedly harks back to 1957 when a Medellin local invited florists from nearby villages to march in the city to display their colourful arrangements.

More than 60 years on, the humble parade has evolved to become a prized event on Colombia's cultural calendar with florists going all out on their "silletas".

Source: Reuters