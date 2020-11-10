Zelenskiy's office said he is feeling well

Tuesday, 10 November 2020 (YJC)_ Ukraine president’s office said he is feeling well and will continue to perform his duties remotely in self-isolation.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has tested positive for coronavirus, the presidential office said on November 9.

"Unfortunately, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has tested positive for the coronavirus infection," his office said in a statement on Facebook.

"The head of state is feeling well and will continue to perform his duties remotely in self-isolation," the statement said.

Minutes later, the head of the Ukrainian presidential office, Andriy Yermak, also announced that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

"I have a positive test for coronavirus, but I feel fine," Yermak said on Facebook.

Earlier in the day, Zelenskiy had said Ukraine may introduce a lockdown at weekends in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus and such a move would not have a serious negative impact on the economy.

"A temporary lockdown at weekends, for about a few weeks, can help us to avoid a harder lockdown," presidential press service quoted Zelenskiy as saying.

Ukraine recorded 8,687 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the country’s Health Minister Maksym Stepanov wrote on Facebook on November 9.

Ukraine has a total of 460,331 confirmed cases and 8,450 fatalities.

Source: rferl