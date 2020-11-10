Iran welcomes Armenia-Azerbaijan ceasefire agreement

Tuesday, 10 November 2020_A senior Iranian administration official says Iran welcomes the recent agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan to cease fire in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes Russia’s mediation between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the acceptance of the ceasefire on the part of the sides to the Karabakh dispute,” the Iranian president’s chief of staff, Mahmoud Vaezi said in a post on his Twitter account on Tuesday.

Vaezi reiterated that Iran’s position was that countries had to respect internationally-recognized borders and citizenship rights.

“We believe,” the Iranian official said, “that if the sides… remain committed to international law, including on the territorial integrity of countries and citizenship rights, negotiations and [the pursuance of] a political solution will be able to end this long-running dispute.”

He hoped that the ceasefire agreement would be implemented.

The leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Russia signed a statement late on Monday to end the war in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region. The ceasefire agreement came into effect overnight.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes Russia’s mediation between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the acceptance of the ceasefire on the part of the sides to the Karabakh dispute,” the Iranian president’s chief of staff, Mahmoud Vaezi said in a post on his Twitter account on Tuesday.

Vaezi reiterated that Iran’s position was that countries had to respect internationally-recognized borders and citizenship rights.

“We believe,” the Iranian official said, “that if the sides… remain committed to international law, including on the territorial integrity of countries and citizenship rights, negotiations and [the pursuance of] a political solution will be able to end this long-running dispute.”

He hoped that the ceasefire agreement would be implemented.

The leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Russia signed a statement late on Monday to end the war in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region. The ceasefire agreement came into effect overnight.