Thursday, 26 November 2020 (YJC) _ French Envoy Summoned to Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, Receives Note of Protest Over Karabakh Move.

France’s ambassador to Baku was summoned to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry and handed a note of protest over the French Senate's resolution on recognition of the independence of the Nagorno-Karabakh region, which was almost unanimously voted for on Wednesday, according to ministry representative Leyla Abdullaeva.

The French Senate's resolution urged the country's government to formally recognise the independence of the unrecognised republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, the Armenian-dominated South Caucasus region disputed by Baku and Yerevan.

The Senate lawmakers passed the document Wednesday calling on the country's government to recognise the independence of the embattled South Caucasus region - a totemic piece of land for both Azerbaijan and Armenia - in a 305-1 vote. The resolution is non-binding.

The Azerbaijani government quickly weighed in on the matter, slamming the resolution alongside Turkey as "an ordinary piece of paper."

Source: Sputnik