Trump Lawyer: CIA Director 'Should Be Fired' for Ignoring Election Software Warnings

Monday, 16 November 2020 (YJC)_ Trump lawyer says Gina Haspel 'should be fired' for ignoring election software warnings.

Sidney Powell, an attorney representing President Donald Trump, said that CIA director Gina Haspel "should be fired" for not objecting to the use of election software the president and his supporters claim—without providing evidence—allowed President-elect Joe Biden to win through "fraud."

Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris were declared winners of the presidential election on November 7, after the Associated Press, Fox News and other television networks called Nevada and Pennsylvania in their favor to push them past the 270 electoral votes needed to claim victory. Trump has refused to concede, baselessly claiming they won through widespread voter fraud.

Powell attempted to add credibility to Trump's assertions in an interview with Fox News on Sunday, pointing to issues with Dominion Voting Systems software used in several of the key battleground states. Such claims have been widely debunked by independent fact-checkers, but Powell said she has "whistleblowers" who will bring forward allegations that the software was used to delete "millions" of votes in favor of Trump.

"Why Gina Haspel is still there in the CIA is beyond my comprehension," Powell said, claiming that the CIA director had disregarded warnings about the software. "She should be fired immediately." When pressed for evidence to support her claims, Powell said she was not going to reveal this information on television.

Haspel was appointed by Trump in 2018, becoming the first woman to lead the CIA.

Source: Newsweek