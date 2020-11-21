Michigan Republican Party and National Republican Party Delay in Certification of Election Tally

Saturday, 21 November 2020 (YJC) _Michigan republican party and national republican party seek 14-day delay in certification of Michigan election tally.

The state and national Republican parties have asked the Board of State Canvassers to delay certification of the state's election results in a bid to investigate "anomalies and irregularities" alleged to have occurred in Michigan's Nov. 3 election.

Michigan Republican Party Chairwoman Laura Cox and Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel asked the state to conduct a "full, transparent audit" before certification, noting other states like Georgia "have taken discretionary steps" in determining their results.

The Board of State Canvassers is scheduled to meet Monday to consider certification.