Publish Date: 21:11 - 21 November 2020
Michigan Republican Party and National Republican Party Delay in Certification of Election Tally

Saturday, 21 November 2020 (YJC) _Michigan republican party and national republican party seek 14-day delay in certification of Michigan election tally.

Michigan Republican Party and National Republican Party Delay in Certification of Election TallyThe state and national Republican parties have asked the Board of State Canvassers to delay certification of the state's election results in a bid to investigate "anomalies and irregularities" alleged to have occurred in Michigan's Nov. 3 election.

Michigan Republican Party Chairwoman Laura Cox and Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel asked the state to conduct a "full, transparent audit" before certification, noting other states like Georgia "have taken discretionary steps" in determining their results.

The Board of State Canvassers is scheduled to meet Monday to consider certification.

