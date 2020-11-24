al-Asadi: Arab regimes are overtaking Israel in destruction

In Response to the Meeting Between Netanyahu and bin Salman:

Tuesday, 24 November 2020 (YJC)_Reacting to the news of the meeting between the Saudi Crown Prince and the Israeli Prime Minister, the head of the al-Nujaba Political Council noted that the Arab rulers are trying to survive but are declining before the fall of the Zionist regime.

According to the Communication and Media Affairs Centre of al-‎Nujaba in Iran, Hujjat al-Islam Ali al-Asadi, the chairman of al-Nujaba’s Islamic Resistance Political Council, responded to the announcement of Benjamin Netanyahu’s trip to Saudi Arabia and the meeting between the prime minister of the Zionist regime with Muhammad bin Salman, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, and noted, “The Arab rulers are trying to survive but they are in decline before the destruction of the Zionist regime.”

Hujjat al-Islam al-Asadi tweeted that betrayal and mercenaries have weakened the body of the ummah and said, “But the House of Saud hides this fact by lying and promoting sectarianism and seeks to cover it up by claiming coexistence and peace in the region.”

He added, “The visit of the Prime Minister of the Zionist regime to the land of the Two Holy Mosques (Saudi Arabia), if true, marks a turning point in the decline of the Arab rulers who are trying to survive but do not realize that they are in decline before the destruction of the Zionist regime.”

In conclusion, the chairman of al-Nujaba’s Islamic Resistance Political Council, reminded the Arab rulers that the coming days will bring changes that do not fit into their calculations.