Al-Nujaba: The path of the martyrs Soleymani and al-Muhandis continues

In a separate message on the anniversary of the defeat of the Daesh terrorist group, the official spokesman and the political council of the al-Nujaba movement emphasized the continuation of the path of martyrdom and self-sacrifice and appreciated the assistance of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

According to the Communication and Media Affairs Centre of al-‎Nujaba in Iran‎, Nasr al-Shammari, the spokesman of the al-Nujaba Islamic resistance movement, spoke on the occasion of “Yawm al-Nasr,” [the Day of Victory], which celebrates the anniversary of the victory over Daesh, and attributed this honour to the pure blood of the commanders of victory [martyrs Qasem Soleymani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis], the martyrs, veterans and the families of martyrs.

al-Shammari continued by addressing the martyrs and veterans, emphasizing that no one can steal this victory and make its brilliance fade and added, “The homeland you donated to will never be lost. Your wounds, like your identity card and memories, are a journey through history that will never be forgotten or erased.”

On this occasion, the Political Council of the Islamic Resistance of al-Nujaba also issued a statement appreciating the resistance of the Islamic Republic of Iran alongside the Iraqi people against the onslaught of Takfiris supported by the United States and Israel.

The statement stressed that the al-Nujaba movement will continue the path of Haj Qasem and Abu Mahdi until complete victory.