We hope to pray in the Sacred House of God soon | Congratulations to Yemen’s ‎Ansarullah!‎

According to the Communication and Media Affairs Centre of al-Nujaba in Iran, In a short message on Twitter, Hujjat al-Islam Akram al-Kaabi, the secretary-general of al-Nujaba, praised the missile strike by the Yemeni Islamic Resistance on the Saudi regime, writing, “Congratulations to you Ansarullah and the companions of the Prophet of God, the Commander of the Faithful [Imam Ali] and the descendants of Zayd ibn Ali!”
His Eminence continued, “We hope that as soon as we cleanse the Sacred House of God [the Ka’bah] from the filth of Wahhabism and the mercenaries of Zionism, we will stand by you there to pray.”
In conclusion, Hujjat al-Islam al-Kaabi called on God Almighty to continue the victories of Ansarullah in Yemen and to humiliate their enemies.