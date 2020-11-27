Belarus' Lukashenko vows to leave office after adoption of new constitution

Friday, 27 November 2020 (YJC) _ Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko has vowed to leave office after a new constitution is adopted.

"I will not work as president with you under the new constitution," Belarus' Belta news agency cited Lukashenko as saying on Friday.

Lukashenko reiterated the need for amendments to the current constitution and adjustments to presidential powers.

Belarus has been experiencing unrest since the August presidential election, which Lukashenko won.

His main political opponent, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, rejected the official results of the vote and claimed there had been voter fraud. Western governments came out in her support, repeating the allegations of vote rigging.

The European Union (EU) announced on September 15 that it did not recognize Lukashenko as the legitimate president of Belarus. On October 12, the EU imposed sanctions on the Belarusian president and other senior officials.

Lukashenko has rejected allegations that his government tampered with votes, blaming Western countries for inciting unrest and conspiring to oust his government.

But, in an attempt to soothe the political tensions in the country, the Belarusian president proposed the drafting of a new constitution less reliant on the head of state.