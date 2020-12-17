Young Journalists Club | Latest news of Iran and world

News ID: 49815
World » World
Publish Date: 21:08 - 17 December 2020
Font Size
Print Send to firend
Save

EU adds dozens more Belarus officials to sanctions list

Thursday, 17 December 2020 (YJC)_ The European Union is imposing a new round of sanctions on Belarus, targeting dozens more officials.

EU adds dozens more Belarus officials to sanctions listThe European Union on Thursday imposed a new round of sanctions on Belarus, targeting dozens more officials over their role in the security crackdown launched after the contested presidential elections in August.

The sanctions include a ban on travel in the 27-nation bloc and freezes the assets of those listed. EU citizens and companies are forbidden from providing them with funds.

EU headquarters said the move comes “in response to the brutality of the Belarusian authorities and in support of the democratic rights of the Belarusian people.” It targets people accused of responsibility for intimidation and violence against demonstrators, opposition members and journalists.

It also imposes travel bans and asset freezes on prominent businessmen and companies benefiting from or supporting the regime of President Alexander Lukashenko, who was returned to power with 80% of the vote in polls widely seen as rigged, including by the EU.

Protests have rocked Belarus ever since the Aug. 9 elections. More than 15,000 people have been arrested. Last month, the EU added Lukashenko and his son Viktor, who is Belarus' national security adviser, to the sanctions list.

Source: AP

Related News
Putin: Talks to begin with Iran on free trade agreement with EAEU
Belarus raises alarm about US, NATO military build-up in region
Belarus' Lukashenko vows to leave office after adoption of new constitution
Lavrov bashes Belarusian opposition’s claims of ‘contacts’ with Moscow
Tags
EU ، european union ، belarus
Your Comment
Name:
Email:
* Comment:
* captcha: