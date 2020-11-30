Trump says he will not change his mind on US election fraud

Monday, 30 November 2020_US President Donald Trump has vowed not to change his mind about “tremendous cheating” in the 2020 presidential election.

"It's not like you're going to change my mind. In other words, my mind will not change in six months. There was tremendous cheating here," Trump told Fox News in his first television interview since Election Day on Sunday.

The outgoing president further vowed to pursue the lawsuits he has filed in the hope of overturning the election, won by former Vice President Joe Biden.

Trump asks 'Where's Durham?' during first interview since the election https://t.co/UGEfXxRJkE || Sunday Morning Futures || 10:00 AM et. | Full interview rebroadcast today at 3:00 PM et. on Fox News Channel. — Maria Bartiromo (@MariaBartiromo) November 29, 2020

"I’m going to use 125 percent of my energy to do it," Trump said. "You need a judge that's willing to hear a case. You need a Supreme Court that's willing to make a real big decision."

The lame-duck president, who is yet to concede defeat, also complained about courts rejecting his claims in battleground states.

"What kind of a court system is this?" Trump asked, adding that he would like to file "one nice, big, beautiful lawsuit talking about this and many other things with tremendous proof."

So far, Trump has failed to offer any tangible evidence of election fraud.