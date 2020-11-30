Gaza marks International Day of Solidarity with Palestinians

Monday, 30 November 2020_Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip have marked the annual observance of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.

On this day, protests and special events are held around the globe to voice solidarity with the Palestinian people.

The annual event was first called for by the UN General Assembly on the November 29, 1977.

During a press conference in front of the Palestinian Legislative Council premises in Gaza, senior Palestinian officials vowed to continue resistance against Israel.

For more than seven decades, the Israeli regime has caused pain and suffering for Palestinians.

It has waged three wars on Gaza since 2008 and has the tiny enclave under its crippling blockade. Tel Aviv has also expanded illegal settlement activities in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem al-Quds.

During the event, Palestinian officials also condemned the normalization of relations between some Arab countries in the Persian Gulf region and Israel.

UN General Assembly Resolution 181 in 1947 called for the partition of Palestine into two states. The UN’s move paved the way for the displacement of Palestinians upon the creation of the Israeli entity.