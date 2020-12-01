AEOI to supply uranium enriched over 20%

The Iranian Parliament obliged:

Tuesday, 01 December 2020 (YJC)_ Atomic Energy Organization of Iran is tasked with supplying uranium with a richness of over 20%.

In its open session on Tuesday The Iranian Parliament mandated the AEOI to supply uranium enriched with more than 20 percent for peaceful purposes.

It occurred along with investigating the strategic plan to counter-sanctions.

It is also said that the Iranian organization is forced to produce uranium with 20% enrichment for peaceful purposes immediately after the ratification of this law and to store at least 120kg of it annually in the country.

It is also mandated to fully meet the country's need for peaceful uses of uranium enriched with more than 20% completely and without delay.

Accordingly, after the adoption of the law and its ratification in the Guardians Council, the AEOI will be forced to increase the enrichment capacity and production of enriched uranium to at least 500 kg per month, and also to maintain enriched materials in the country.