Several dead after car hits pedestrians in Germany

Tuesday, 01 December 2020 (YJC)_ Several dead after car hits pedestrians in west German city of Trier.

Several people have been killed in western Germany after a car was driven into a pedestrianised area in the city of Trier.

Several others were injured in the incident, the police said on Twitter. German news agency DPA confirmed the driver of the car had been arrested and a vehicle has also been seized.

"Several injured people were hit by a car in the pedestrian zone in Trier. Please avoid the area, the police are on-site together with other emergency services."

The authorities are urging people to avoid the city centre.

"Due to a special operational situation in the city of Trier, avoid the city centre at all costs at present. The fire brigade, rescue service and police are on site. We will inform you further," a statement from Trier council read.

Source: Euronews