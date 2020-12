Thursday, 03 December 2020_Palestinians take part in a wheelchair race during an event marking the International Day of Persons with Disabilities in Gaza City.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Social Development in Gaza says there are some 53,000 people living with some form of disability in the conflict-plagued enclave.

The United Nations has marked International Day of Persons with Disabilities on December 3 every year since 1992.

Source: AFP