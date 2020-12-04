Young Journalists Club | Latest news of Iran and world

Publish Date: 8:03 - 04 December 2020
Palestinians hold wheelchair marathon to mark intl. day of disabled persons

Friday, 04 December 2020_Gazans marked the International Day of Persons with Disabilities by holding a marathon in the middle of the Gaza Strip. The marathon was aimed at drawing global attention to the difficult living conditions in the besieged strip especially amid the Israeli blockade.

Palestinians hold wheelchair marathon to mark intl. day of disabled personsAccording to the latest statistics, out of the two million residents in the populated Gaza Strip, 5.7 % are people with disabilities. The number is increasing due to the Israeli violations imposed on the enclave, especially the Great March of Return and the devastating war of 2014.

The daily life of dozens of Palestinian people with disability is impacted negatively due to the Israeli restrictions on movement and the shortage of assistive devices, wheelchairs and health care required to practice their life.

People here say they will remain committed to the Palestinian people with disabilities especially amid the hardships Palestinian are living through due to the crippling blockade on the impoverished enclave.

 
