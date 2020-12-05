Young Journalists Club | Latest news of Iran and world

Publish Date: 22:05 - 05 December 2020
Royal Navy shadows NINE Russian warships around the UK in two weeks

Saturday, 05 December 2020 (YJC)_ Royal Navy shadows NINE Russian warships around the UK in two weeks including destroyer and corvette.

Royal Navy shadows NINE Russian warships around the UK in two weeksThe Royal Navy has shadowed nine Russian warships around the UK in the last two weeks alone - as Vladimir Putin increases his military presence in British waters.

The ships - which have included a surfaced submarine, a destroyer and a patrol ship - were spotted in the English Channel, the Celtic Sea and the west coast of Scotland.

The recent incursions will no-doubt exacerbate already-souring tensions between the two countries as they join a long list of Russian vessels spotted in or near British waters in recent years.

Russian ships have repeatedly forayed close to Britain in recent months and years, with vessels having to be escorted through the English Channel. In July, a Russian submarine carrying land attack missiles was intercepted in the Channel by two Royal Navy warships.

Source: Daily Mail

