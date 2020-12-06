Man charged with deadly 1982 attack on kosher restaurant in Paris

Sunday, 06 December 2020 (YJC) _ One of the suspects in a 1982 attack is charged with murder and attempted murder.

One of the suspects in a 1982 attack on a kosher restaurant in Paris was on Saturday charged with murder and attempted murder.

The attack saw six people killed and injured 22 others on August 9, 1982, in the Marais district of Paris's fourth arrondissement.

Walid Abdulrahman Abou Zayed was extradited by Norway on Friday, where he had settled in 1991. An international arrest warrant was issued by France for his arrest in 2015. He is now in pre-trial detention.

"I don't like France. I don't want to go to prison in France," said Abou Zayed, when he appeared in court in Norway in September.

Zayed, who is now 63, told the court he was innocent, and that he was in Monte Carlo on the day of the attack.

A group of three to five men threw a grenade into the Jo Goldenberg restaurant. They then opened fire on people inside with machine-guns and then turned on passers-by.

Zayed's extradition paved the way for a trial that has long been awaited by the victims and their families.

France has issued three other international arrest warrants against two individuals located in Jordan and a third in the West Bank who are suspected of having participated in or prepared the attack.

Source: Euronews